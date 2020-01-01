20 of the World’s Most Exotic Luxury Beach Resorts
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
From petite and boutique to sprawling and branded, the planet holds thousands of beach sanctuaries. Picking the very best is not only subjective, but a broad task. We've focused on 20 favorite luxury beach hotels, chosen for their global diversity, beauty of setting, uniqueness, and exotic locale.
Maharepa 98728, French Polynesia
You can swim to your overwater bungalow through a magical turquoise lagoon filled with colourful tropical fish when staying at the Sofitel Moorea la Ora Resort. The lagoon here is clearer and more turquoise than anywhere else on the island, and...
Crescent Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The Atlantis Hotel is the focal point of Dubai's giant cluster of man-made isthmuses that jut out into the Persian Gulf. Even if you can't afford to stay at this spectacular hotel, you can still go see what the decadent expat lifestyle feels like...
Northwest Point, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Found in the northwest point of Providenciales, out beyond the fishing village of Blue Hills and far from the development of Grace Bay, Amanyara lives up to its name: a combination of the Sanskrit word for peace and Arawak for place. Not...
Nunue, Bora Bora, Vaitape 98730, French Polynesia
This private island features stunning views of Mount Otemanu and Matira Bay from its own motu just a few minutes' boat ride across Bora Bora's truly stunning fifty shades of blue (one minute it is turquoise, the next emerald or aquamarine) from...
Kuda Huraa, Noordelijke Malé-atol 20097, Maldives
Just minutes from some of the world’s best surf breaks, the Four Seasons has its own surf school offering lessons for all ability levels, from novices to big-wave riders. Surfari Splurge and book a boat trip aboard the Four Seasons’...
Port Antonio, Jamaica
For those who aspire to travel as trendsetters in Jamaica, it helps to know that Port Antonio, way out on the eastern end of the island, is the destination to head for. And the address to shelter at is the Trident Hotel, whose 13 waterfront villas...
Lankanfushi Island, North Malé Atoll Republic of Maldives, Maldives
Each wooden suite—spread out over the waters of a coral-lined lagoon—has a smartly designed sea-level sun deck, a deepwater pool, and a glass spy hole carved into the floor so you can watch the stingrays and reef sharks glide...
71 Boulevard du Général de Gaulle, 06230 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Sitting at the tip of the peninsula of St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, which juts out into the Mediterranean, the iconic Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, is now under the management of the Four Seasons brand. Located halfway between Nice and Monaco in the striking...
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Encompassing 35 private villas on the Motu Onetahi coast of Marlon Brando's very own French Polynesian island, Tetiaroa, The Brando is arguably the most luxurious place to stay in the entire South Pacific country. All of the villas at this...
Makunufushi, South Malé Atoll 20109, Maldives
Each of the Como resort’s 33 over-water bungalows has a private terrace that lets guests jump straight into the lagoon and snorkel amidst colorful fish and coral. Some of the larger suites are built in the shape of dhoni boats, the...
Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Nestled within Positano’s hillside tangle of pastel residences and stepped alleys, Le Sirenuse is a legendary boutique hotel that feels more like a private home. Run by the Sersale family since its opening in 1951, the crimson-hued...
Chapel Street, Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
Not every celebrity who visits Harbour Island stays at the Pink Sands Hotel. Bill Gates, for instance, has his own home on the island. But Keith Richards has checked in here, as have Martha Stewart and Kate Moss. Since its opening in the 1950s,...
One S Ocean Rd, Nassau, The Bahamas
Since its opening along a dazzling stretch of sand known as Cabbage Beach in 1962, The Ocean Club on Paradise Island has been the preferred stay of old-money patriarchs and traditionalists. Though much at the serenely posh resort has remained...
The Instagram-worthy moments start with views of Bazaruto Marine National Park on the 15-minute flight from mainland Mozambique. From above, the white sand dunes look like swirls of frosting atop the turquoise sea, home to colorful coral reefs....
French Polynesia
Epic might be an understated description for this collection of thatched-roof bungalows built on stilts over the crystalline waters of the Bora Bora lagoon. This luxury resort is nestled in the dreamiest of settings—wooden walkways link...
There are just 14 villas, all done up in modern Thai style, and at nearly 6,000 feet, quite huge, at the Banyan Tree Spa Sanctuary. Sitting on one of Phuket's most beautiful beaches at Bang Tao Bay, the villas each come with a private jetted pool,...
Save Place
Race Course, Oracabessa, Jamaica
Goldeneye, to be clear, is not an easy place to leave. The land—the former home of Ian Fleming, where he wrote each of the 14 James Bond thrillers that would cement his place in literary and cinematic history—sits next to the tiny...
