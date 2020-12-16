18 Foodie Stops in Barcelona

Wherever open markets and people from a multitude of cultures collide, foodies can count on finding amazing eats. Barcelona is no exception. Barter for the catch of the day or simply have it prepared for you at Barcelona's markets. Stop to shop for fresh fish, charcuterie and artisan cheeses in tiny neighborhood shops. Stop to savor hearty Catalan and regional Spanish fare in traditional and historic restaurants. Stop to sample international dishes & cuisine at eateries throughout Barcelona.