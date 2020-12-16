Where are you going?
18 Foodie Stops in Barcelona

Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Wherever open markets and people from a multitude of cultures collide, foodies can count on finding amazing eats. Barcelona is no exception. Barter for the catch of the day or simply have it prepared for you at Barcelona's markets. Stop to shop for fresh fish, charcuterie and artisan cheeses in tiny neighborhood shops. Stop to savor hearty Catalan and regional Spanish fare in traditional and historic restaurants. Stop to sample international dishes & cuisine at eateries throughout Barcelona.
La Rambla, 58, Principal, 2a

La Rambla, 58, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Learn to cook traditional dishes, and modern twists on old favorites, with the chefs at Barcelona Cooking. Sign up for an evening cooking class and learn to prepare dishes like seafood paella and Crema Catalana (the Catalan version of Creme...
La Flauta

Some of the best tapas I had in Barcelona where at a place called La Flauta. This restaurant has been around for years and came highly recommended by a local guide. Not only did I love the food and plan a work lunch there, but I also went back on...
Quimet & Quimet

Carrer del Poeta Cabanyes, 25, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Forget Google Maps: You’ll quickly locate this venerable tapas bar in El Poble-Sec by the line out the door. With standing-room-only space for just 20 people, this sliver of a spot fills up fast—and stays that way until closing time....
El Bar

Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas,...
Arola Brunch at Hotel Arts Barcelona

Carrer de la Marina, 19, 21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Brunch is still a relatively "new" thing in Barcelona, and most places that serve it stick to tried and true favorites like Eggs Benedict, cheese and charcuterie, pancakes and pastries. Arola's brunch takes the meal beyond staid classics. The...
the dog is hot

Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 47, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Chow down on German hotdogs served on artisan buns. Choose from regular, and gluten-free tofu dogs covered in your choice of more 20 toppings. I like the basic dog (with cheese, and fried onions) with an add-on of jalapeños, but the sampa dog,...
Çukor

Carrer del Palau, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In this charming chocolate shop in Grácia, make your own sweet treats to take home to friends and family. Learn how to make bon bons, chocolate lollipops, and sprinkles and shapes to decorate cakes under the expert guidance of the shop's...
Out of China

Carrer d'Aribau, 112, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
At this popular Chinese restaurant in Barcelona's busy Eixample neighborhood, there are traditional Chinese dishes like hot and sour soup, meat and veggies steamed with curries and spices, and a multitude of dim sum and authentic desserts to...
