17 Portugal Hot Spots

Collected by Brianna
Praia Castelejo

Praia Castelejo, Portugal
While vacationing in the Algarve I wanted to visit a beach described as unusual and exotic. We left Lagos and traveled west past Vila do Bispo and followed the signs for about 15 minutes. We had heard that there was a beautiful beach in the area...
Jerónimos Monastery

Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa, 1400-206 Lisboa, Portugal
Jerónimos Monastery, also known as the Hieronymites Monastery, or Mosteiro dos Jerónimos in Portuguese, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lisbon. This stunning building took 100 years to build and it's no wonder once you experience the level of...
Padrão dos Descobrimentos

Av. Brasília, 1400-038 Lisboa, Portugal
Portugal was once one of the world's greatest seafaring nations and its discoverers mapped much of the New World. This tradition is celebrated, in Lisbon, by the Monument to the Discoveries (or Padrão dos Descobrimentos). This giant sculpture...
Beach

R. da Praia, 8650 Budens, Portugal
While in the Lagos and western Algarve, I searched for lesser known beaches. With so many miles of coastline, I knew there had to be more beaches and less crowded ones at that. So my husband and I set out for several days to find these gems. We...
Amado Beach, Carrapateira

Rua Serpa Pinto, 32, 7630-174 Odemira, Portugal
While in the Algarve last Summer, we decided to look for unusual beaches. We got a good map in Lagos where we were staying. The map listed beaches on the wild western coast of Portugal. We decided to go to Praia do Amado ( Amado Beach). There were...
Rossio Train Station (Estação de Caminhos de Ferro do Rossio)

R. 1º de Dezembro 125, 1249-970 Lisboa, Portugal
The Rossio railway station was designed between 1886 and 1887 by Portuguese architect José Luís Monteiro. It makes connections with the village of Sintra, and the 2,600-meter tunnel was excavated under the city. It is considered one of...
Cafe Martinho da Arcada

Praça do Comércio 3, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Martinho da Arcada is a Lisbon legend. Thanks to a friend's recommendation, I passed through it just to experience the phenomenon and look inside. The cafe was founded in 1778 as Café do Gelo (the Ice Cafe) and mostly sold beverages and ice. After...
Porto

Porto, Portugal
At the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with...
Adega a Buraca

S.Roque do Pico, Portugal
White verdelho grapes thrive in the rich soil and hot, dry microclimate beneath Mount Pico, Portugal’s highest peak. Until the mid-19th century, Pico wine was beloved by the English royal family and Russian czars, but today you’ll rarely find it...
Moinho de Pedra

9880 Almas, Portugal
Stay in one of the historic properties that have been converted into bed-and-breakfasts on the islands. Options include Moinho de Pedra (shown), a stone windmill on Graciosa Island, and Pico do Refúgio, a 400-year-old mansion in the shadow of...
