15 Amazing Beaches in the United States
Collected by Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor
The United States is home to some of the world’s best beaches. Here are 15 of our favorites that boast palm trees, marine life, blue water, and long stretches of soft sand.
Lanikai Beach is no secret to the locals, or to tourists, as it is consistently ranked among the best beaches in the world, and it's arguably the best beach on the island of Oahu. Chances are that if you're visiting Hawaii then you're probably on...
Every once in a while, the sun shines bright in San Francisco and every city residents flocks to the nearest park or beach to soak up the sun and day drink. Baker Beach, in the confines of SF, seems worlds away from city life. The view of the...
6747 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA
Crandon Park’s beautiful two-mile beach on Key Biscayne is known for its pristine sand and calm waters, as well as its mangroves, coastal dunes, and sea grass beds. There’s also an amusement center as well as a nature center where you can see...
119 Beach St, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944, USA
Boston boasts some of the best beaches around, many within easy reach. Singing Beach can be reached by MBTA and others within an hours drive are well worth the effort. Some are calm, with lake like water and other will have waves for surfers....
9 Kimball Ave, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
The water is usually calm and a bit warmer on the Nantucket Sound side of the island. Steps Beach is off Cliff Road about four miles from town, sandwiched between Dionis and Jetties, and is not on most people's radar. Before you take on the...
1923 Boddeker Rd, Galveston, TX 77550, USA
East Beach is the biggest public beach in Texas. Located at the far eastern tip of Galveston Island, East Beach is known for its beach parties, fishing, and bird watching.You can rent chairs and umbrellas, which are usually in ample supply. Expect...
Goose Rocks Beach, Maine 04046, USA
A great find in Southern Maine, a beautiful five mile beach with spectacular views and long stretches of white sand. No place can compare to the beauty that this beach embraces that families have come to summer for many generations. A perfect day...
Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, FL, USA
About a 30-minute drive west of downtown Tampa, this popular beach on the Gulf of Mexico is built up with mid-range and luxury hotels, shops, and restaurants. But all that matters when you’re down on the shore is the sugar-fine sand and...
84318 Ecola State Park Rd, Cannon Beach, OR 97110, United States
Keeping the 1980's childhood dream alive, a stop at Ecola State Park keeps the Oregon Goonie's pilgrimage going. I enjoyed peering for pirate ships from the main lookout area as you drive into the park. There are picnic tables a plenty and trails...
2555 Sea Island Pkwy, St Helena Island, SC 29920, USA
This beachfront state park features camping spaces, trails, ample fishing spots, and a functional lighthouse. Bike rentals are also available just before the bridge onto the island. Pack a picnic lunch and beach chairs if you visit for the day. On...
1130 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
For a taste of the good life, head to South Beach, known for its Art Deco hotels lining Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, glittering nightlife, and see-and-be-seen vibe. The long stretch of beach, starting with the pier at the...
