12 Reasons We Love Mexico
Collected by Catherine Craddock-Carrillo , AFAR Local Expert
There are many more than 12 reasons to love Mexico, but if we had to choose, we'd say the Maya ruins, tropical white-sand beaches, magnificent waterfalls, cobblestoned colonial towns, monarch butterfly reserves, and a railroad trip through the majestic Copper Canyon would definitely make the list. From the lap of luxury to off the beaten track, there are thousands of reasons to love Mexico — but we recommend starting with these 12.
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Malecón, Zona Romántica, Amapas, 48399 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
This novel walking tour combines a power work-out with sightseeing. You'll climb a steep hill to reach a look-out spot with sweeping views of Vallarta and Banderas Bay, then descend to see Elizabeth Taylor's and Richard Burton's former homes (and...
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Cuatro Cienegas has got to be one of the coolest places on the planet earth! It is certainly not like any other place or ecosystem I have ever visited and I would have never imagined you could find paradise in the middle of the Chihuahuan desert....
Calle 28 de Septiembre 109B, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
For less than $2, you can take a quick funicular ride to the Pipila Monument to get this top-of-the-world view of Guanajuato, Mexico. We arrived just after sunset, when lights were flickering across the colorful city. There were people around, but...
Michoacán, Mexico
Every autumn, millions of Monarch butterflies make their way from Canada and the northern US to the pine forests of this corner of Michoacán, where they hibernate for the winter. Seeing these little creatures fly in swarms over hills and highways...
Ferrocarril, La Bienestar, Los Mochis, Sin., Mexico
Ride the last great passenger train in Mexico through one of the deepest and most ecologically diverse canyons in the world. Take the Ferrocarril Chihuahua-Pacifico from Los Mochis to Creel, explore the canyon a bit, then hop back on the train and...
Isla Holbox, Quintana Roo, Mexico
This tiny island is north of Isla Mujeres and Cancun and is only 26 miles long and offers visitors in search of a "Robinson Crusoe" experience the perfect escape. Long, sweeping beaches beckon with water sports, snorkeling, sport fishing, and...
Isabel la Católica 30, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Hands down the best place to stay in Mexico City’s Centro Histórico is the aptly named Downtown. Located inside a restored 17th-century casona (mansion), the hotel shares its property with a select group of Mexican businesses, including a...
