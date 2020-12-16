12 Must-Do Experiences in Santiago
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
The Chilean capital has a dramatic setting at the foot of the Andes with mountain views from nearly every corner. Santiago is also a cosmopolitan city to enjoy great food, Chile's fine wines, and savor the local culture.
Save Place
Parque Forestal, Maipú, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Parque Forestal is Santiago's lung and central park. Created for the first centennial celebration in 1910, the park has become an iconic area of the city with elegant residential apartment buildings along the perimeter. One of the most enjoyable...
Save Place
Antonia López de Bello 743, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Save Place
Moneda S/N, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The ornate, neoclassical government palace, headquarters for the President's offices, was originally constructed in the late 18th century as the country's mint. During the 1973 military coup, La Moneda was nearly destroyed. The ceremonious...
Save Place
Av. Brasil 726, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Twice a day, the city's ovens fire up to bake the dimpled "hallullas" and crunchy "marraquetas" (Chile's folded baguette). The air fills with a warm, yeasty smell and Chileans patiently wait to get their freshly baked bread for the breakfast...
Save Place
Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Santiago has South America's most extensive metro with five lines, nearly 65 miles of track, and 108 stations--and plans to add new lines and stations continue. The metro opened in 1975 and continues to be the best method to travel across the...
Save Place
Esperanza 1388, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chileans still, thankfully, eat with the seasons and crave different fruits throughout the year. In fact, during any given week, there are 400 fresh markets ("ferias"), in Santiago along with countless neighborhood "verdulerias" and fruit carts...
Save Place
Save Place
Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Chile's capital is now a happening venue drawing big names for concerts year-round from '80s legends (KC & the Sunshine Band, Madonna) to Beyoncé and Latin performers. Every year Lollapalooza plays in the sprawling Parque O'Higgins in late March...
Save Place
San Pablo, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
If you’re aiming to see what last night’s catch looked like before it became your supper, head to Santiago’s Mercado Central, where every edible sea creature is up for sale. As boisterous as a stock market, the seafood exchange...
Save Place
Av. Pedro de Valdivia 47, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean Pisco Sours are a little different than their Peruvian neighbor. They are downed with the same "gusto" but the ingredients, and flavor, lead to a very different tasting drink. The pisco (grape brandy) is made from different grapes along...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25