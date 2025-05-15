7 Stunning Lakes and Rivers to Explore in Appalachia

Forget crowded beaches and chlorine pools. Whether you’re whitewater rafting through one of the nation’s newest national parks or paddling across a lake known as the “Little Bahamas of the East,” West Virginia’s waterscapes are refreshingly off the radar. No matter which part of the state you choose to explore, water lovers will find spectacular places to cool off, chill out, or chase adventure.

Ride the rapids in the New River Gorge

Whitewater rafting on the New River Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Adrenaline junkies, meet your happy place. The New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, which became one of the country’s latest national parks in 2020, delivers adventure on one of the world’s oldest rivers. The New River may be ancient (geologists estimate it’s 10–360 million years old), but it still runs with fierce, youthful energy—especially through the Class III to V rapids that draw paddlers from around the globe.

Outfitters like Adventures on the Gorge, ACE Adventure Resort, and River Expeditions offer guided whitewater rafting trips along the New River and neighboring Gauley River, whose fall “Gauley Season” is legendary thanks to dam-released rapids. But summer is its own sweet spot with warm water, canyon views in every direction, and rapids that strike the perfect balance between splashy and smooth.

Insider tip: First-time rafter? Try the Upper New for a more scenic (but still thrilling) float. Want to go big? The Lower Gauley in late summer delivers intense Class V action through steep, technical drops.

Follow the West Virginia Waterfall Trail

Sandstone Falls is one of more than 40 falls on West Virginia’s Waterfall Trail. Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Once you’ve dried off from the rapids, follow the spray to some of West Virginia’s many hidden cascades. The West Virginia Waterfall Trail connects more than 40 of the state’s most beautiful falls, and you can earn prizes by checking them off using the free digital passport.

The real reward, though, is cool mist on your face, making your way across moss-covered rocks, and that low, rumbling soundtrack only a waterfall can provide. Science supports the “feel good” effect of waterfalls, too. Moving water releases negative ions, which many believe support relaxation and boost your overall well-being.

At Sandstone Falls, the largest waterfall on the New River, about half an hour from the Gorge, wide sheets of water spill over ledges and boulders on tiny forested islands. Walk the accessible boardwalk to get up close—or stay dry and admire it from an overlook on nearby Route 20.

If you’re in the mood for a drive, go to Blackwater Falls State Park to see more falls. A short descent down a series of steps near the park lodge, Blackwater Falls gets its signature amber color from tannins in fallen hemlock and red spruce needles. Elakala Falls is a swoon-worthy, lesser-known gem worth the hike, with delicate ribbons of water dropping into a jade pool beneath a wooden footbridge.

Dive into Summersville Lake

Clear, blue, and impossibly inviting, Summersville Lake is the largest lake in West Virginia. West Virginia’s newest state park is on its shores, opening up new possibilities for recreation, and it feels almost tropical in summer. Locals call it the “Little Bahamas of the East,” thanks to its clear, warm water and white sandstone cliffs. Rock climbers and a bevy of anchored boats near favorite chill spots also give the lake a Caribbean feel.

The 2,800-acre lake, which sits a half hour from Fayetteville, is popular with paddleboarders, boaters, and swimmers, but it also has a secret underworld—scuba diving. With visibility up to 45 feet, divers can explore submerged rock formations and even a few sunken boats. (Equipment rentals and lessons are available from Sarge’s Dive Shop.)

Prefer to stay above water? Rent a kayak or paddleboard to explore the quiet coves along Battle Run Recreation Area or drop anchor and swim near the cliffs at Long Point. Check out the Summersville Lake Lighthouse—a fully functional beacon you can climb to get panoramic lake views. It’s the only working lighthouse in the state.

Tube the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers in Harpers Ferry

Rafting near Harpers Ferry Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

In Harpers Ferry, history and nature meet in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle. This scenic town at the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers is a launchpad for laid-back water fun with postcard views.

Book a tubing trip through River Riders, which offers guided and self-guided floats down both rivers. Depending on water levels, you might drift past lush tree-lined banks, rocky outcrops, and historic ruins. The trip typically lasts one to two hours and is ideal for groups, families, or those who just want to kick back and let the current do the work. The Whitewater Tubing Adventure at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center is more of a rush, featuring small rapids and rock gardens on the Potomac.

Camp, paddle, and play at Stonewall Resort State Park

Stonewall Resort State Park Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

For those who like their wilds with a touch of comfort, Stonewall Resort State Park is a dreamy lakeside stay. Nestled in the rolling hills of central West Virginia, this resort includes lodge accommodations, scenic campgrounds, and access to Stonewall Jackson Lake—a quiet, tree-lined body of water ideal for paddling.

Rent a kayak or paddleboard and glide along the shore, watching for herons and turtles. Then, wind down the day with a sunset dinner of seasonal Appalachian fare at the property’s Stillwaters Restaurant, which overlooks the lake.

Camping tip: Book a site at the Briar Point Campground for lakefront access and easy proximity to paddle rentals. Some sites even have hot showers.

Celebrate summer on the water in Charleston

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Every July, West Virginia’s capital comes alive with the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, a multi-day festival celebrating river life with boat races, fireworks, food, and free concerts along the Kanawha River. Dating to the 1970s and recently revived in 2022, the regatta channels old-school river culture with a modern twist (this year from July 3–6). Watch classic paddlewheel boats cruise the waterway, sample local eats, and dance to live music at the riverfront amphitheater.

Keep the celebration going by heading to Wheeling (about 2.5 hours north) for Mountaineer Brewfest, which takes place August 16, 2025, and showcases West Virginia craft beer with lake views and live music. Or go to Greenbrier County (about four hours southeast) and attend the State Fair of West Virginia, which celebrates its 100th anniversary August 7–16, 2025.

Sunset boat rides and splash zones at Tygart Lake

Tygart Lake Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Tucked into the northern Allegheny foothills, Tygart Lake State Park is one of the state’s underrated summer hangout spots. Its lake is a manufactured reservoir created by a dam in the 1930s, and today, it’s a haven for boating, swimming, and quiet evening cruises.

Rent a pontoon for a sunset ride or launch your kayak for a solo paddle into peaceful coves. Then, cool off at Tygart Adventure Lake, a floating water park complete with inflatables, slides, and obstacle courses—ideal for families or anyone who wants to bounce, splash, and laugh like a kid again. Stay the night in the park’s lodge or one of its lakeside cabins or pitch a tent at the campground and let the cicadas sing you to sleep.

From running rapids and chasing waterfalls to floating with the current, the Mountain State delivers the kind of adventure that lingers long after you’ve dried off and driven home. No filters. No screens. Just fresh air, cool water and a summer you’ll never forget.