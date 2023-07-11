Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  July 11, 2023

This Airline Just Launched New Nonstop Flights From the West Coast to the Caribbean

Added bonus: The flights are very affordable, too.

The front exterior of a bright pink house flanked by two palm trees and blue skies above located in the Bahamas

Another U.S. airline is making it easier for West Coasters to get to the Caribbean—without an East Coast layover.

Photo by Patrick Tomasso

Getting from the West Coast to the Caribbean hasn’t historically been easy—there simply aren’t many nonstop flights, which makes for long travel days. But a new offering from Alaska Airlines could change that.

Recently, the Seattle-based carrier announced that starting this winter, travelers will be able to fly to Nassau, Bahamas, directly from Los Angeles and Seattle. It’s the first time the carrier has ever flown to the Caribbean nation—and it comes on the heels of low-cost carrier JetBlue last month unveiling its first-ever nonstop service from Los Angeles to the Bahamas, further enhancing Caribbean flight options for West Coasters.

“We’re excited to add a ‘new dot’ to our route map and believe our guests will appreciate the convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter,” Kirsten Amrine, VP of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. “Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters of the Bahamas await.”

Flight costs and schedules

As of press time, the cheapest flights were $227 and $299 one-way from Los Angeles and Seattle, respectively. Departures to and from the Bahamas start on December 15 and stop for the season on April 9, 2024. Flights from Los Angeles run Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday morning (returning that evening), whereas the Seattle offerings are on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday. JetBlue is the only other airline that currently offers a Los Angeles to Nassau flight (Saturdays only, beginning November 4, 2023), and no other airline flies directly from Seattle to Nassau.

More international routes to come

Alaska Airlines doesn’t have a large international route map compared to U.S.-based legacy carriers—the airline relies heavily on its partnership with American Airlines for international travel. At present, the only other destinations outside of the United States the airline flies to are Belize, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

With the announcement of the Bahamas flights, Alaska also shared plans to add flights from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas (starting December 15 and ending April 10, 2024) and Puerto Vallarta (beginning December 14 and concluding April 9, 2024).

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
