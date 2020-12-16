12 Must-Do Experiences in Mendoza
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
Summer is great for mountain activities. Late summer and early fall is when the wine harvest festivities begin. And ski bums will love Las Leñas in the wintertime.
A 75-minute drive south of downtown Mendoza lies the province’s burgeoning wine destination—the Uco Valley. Composed of three subregions—Tupungato, Tunuyan, and San Carlos—the Uco Valley is a 45-mile long strip of land sitting 3,000–5,000 feet...
RN7 10, Mendoza, Argentina
South America's tallest mountain is Aconcagua, located in the Andes in western Argentina near the Chilean border, towers at 22,841 feet. It takes about two weeks of trekking to reach the summit and you'll need go with a guide. Try booking with...
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Ruta Provincial 82, Km 38, M5507 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
If you’re looking for a day of grape-free respite in Mendoza, head off-the-grid to the hot springs of Cacheuta. The Terma Spa welcomes guests with an assemblage of thermal baths overlooking the scenic Mendoza River flowing downstream from the...
Ruta Provincial 94, km 11, M5565, Mendoza, Argentina
American entrepreneur Michael Evans and Argentine winemaker Pablo Gimenez Riili joined forces to create an unparalleled viticultural paradise for wine lovers from around the world. Set on 1,500 pristine acres in the heart of the Uco Valley, the...
Potrerillos, Mendoza Province, Argentina
From December through March, tour company Rios Andinos hosts guided Moonlight Rafting tours. They leave at 7:00 PM with all equipment included. It's a 30 minute run down 5km of Class III rapids. Potrerillos; +54 261 588-5516
Agrelo, Mendoza, Argentina
Finca de Las Lechuzas specializes in horseback winery tours through the scenic vineyards of Agrelo in Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza. You can choose a morning, afternoon, or evening ride with a gaucho guide. The tours take you through the stunning...
Av. Arístides Villanueva, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
Avenue Arístides Villanueva, simply known as Aristides by the locals, is Mendoza's main nightlife drag. Lined with bars, Irish pubs, restaurants, dance clubs and hostels, Aristides is where all the action happens. In warm weather months, crowds...
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Most locals will tell you that the best time to visit Mendoza is during La Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia, Argentina’s biggest harvest festival, which takes place the first week of March. The festival is a week-long party packed with folkloric...
