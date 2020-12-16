Where the Locals Eat in Mendoza
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
These city haunts are where you'll find the locals dining—on steak, of course, but also seafood, Mediterranean-inspired dishes, and creamy gelato.
Sarmiento 799, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Argentines are much like the Italians in that they take their gelato very seriously. They consume lots of it all year round, but in the summer consumption skyrockets. Families, couples and friends need no excuse to enjoy an “helado” at the ice...
Av. Belgrano 1112, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
This chic outpost on Belgrano Avenue (there’s also a sister restaurant in the Palmares shopping mall) is a great alternative when you’re craving a menu that doesn't start and end with beef. The first SushiClub opened in Buenos Aires and quickly...
Av Villanueva Arístides 287, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
El Palenque is a classic where locals and tourists can both be found sipping wine from “pinguino” carafes—vessels historically used by Argentine gauchos nicknamed for their distinct penguin shape. El Palenque is fashioned after an old-time “...
Av. Arístides Villanueva 405, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
This Argentine chain is a popular spot for inexpensive chicken and beef milanesas. You can get a traditional Napolitano with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese or a Patagonica with mozzarella, herbs, ham, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh...
Manuel A. Saez 567, Mendoza, Argentina
Sofia's restaurant menu opens with a history of when the introspective owner’s father purchased a historian’s library in 1985. He spent years reading those books searching for answers to life’s philosophical questions. The library now resides in...
Av. San Martín 948, M5501 Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
Govinda is a popular cafeteria-style vegetarian restaurant. It has a hearty buffet with over 60 recipes that are a fusion of Indian and Argentine cuisine. They preserve the holistic Bhakti-Yoga cooking method which facilitates longevity and...
Montevideo 117, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Where do the locals go to enjoy delicacies from the sea? La Tasca restaurant has a menu of Spanish seafood tapas and Mediterranean. Try the seafood paella, fried calamari, clams and "Langostinos de La Tasca," shrimp wrapped in pancetta in a...
