Best of the Harvest in Mendoza
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
La Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia celebrates Mendoza's grape harvest with the country's most important festivals. It's one of the most exciting times to visit and experience the city's culture.
Winemaker Santiago Achával of Achával-Ferrer says that the boutique wineries Gimenez Riili and Caelum provide a family-style experience. At Gimenez Riili, try the 2009 Gran Reserva malbec. Caelum serves homegrown pistachios to accompany the wines....
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Most locals will tell you that the best time to visit Mendoza is during La Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia, Argentina’s biggest harvest festival, which takes place the first week of March. The festival is a week-long party packed with folkloric...
Cobos S/N, M5509 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
I love the wines of Mendoza, Argentina, but I wanted to marry the wines of Catena Zapata when I had the chance to drink them whilst overlooking the green vineyards backdropped by the soaring, snowcapped Andes peaks. The wines of Catena are mostly...
Costaflores s/n, Cobos, M5507 Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Cavas Wine Lodge is the quintessential romantic retreat. Located on a secluded vineyard in the heart of Mendoza’s wine country, the peaceful property offers 17 very private villas, which appear to have grown organically amid the 55-acre...
Monte Caseros 2625, M5522 Coquimbito, Mendoza, Argentina
You don’t need to be a wine enthusiast to fall in love with this quirky museum. The Museo del Vino, or Wine Museum, is located in one of Mendoza’s most historic wineries, Bodega La Rural. It was founded by the Rutini family in 1885. In 1945, one...
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Pedro Rosell, Mendoza’s Don of sparkling wines, will teach you how to make his signature “espumante” in his winery Cruzat. A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes sources from select vineyards in the Uco Valley and Lujan, Rosell uses the...
For a truly unique dining experience, visit the Uco Valley winery Andeluna Cellars. Located on 200 picturesque acres with a view of the Andes, Andeluna’s privileged vistas are just as spellbinding as the six-course tasting menu paired premium...
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
The Mega Degustation is part of the wine harvest festivities, which happen the last week of February celebrating the Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia. It’s a three-day event taking place on a main street (usually Avenida Belgrano or Calle Sarmiento)...
Ruta Provincial 15 km 23, M5509 Perdriel - Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Possibly one of the most recognized malbec wine labels by the American market, Bodega Norton is one of Mendoza’s most prolific wineries. Founded in 1895 by the Englishmen Edmund James Palmer Norton, the winery has grown significantly under its...
