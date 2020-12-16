Best City Restaurants in Mendoza
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
Sample Argentina's high culinary standards in Mendoza's regional cuisine.
Save Place
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Chef Vanina Chimeno recently debuted María Antonieta in downtown Mendoza. You’ll find grilled meat aplenty but also house-made pastas such as broccoli orecchiette Belgrano 1069, Ciudad, 54/(0) 261-420-4322. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
Save Place
Av. Arístides Villanueva 521, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
El Mercadito, whose value proposition of “friendly & fresh”, lives up to its promise with an international menu of gourmet salads, sandwiches and burgers (including veggie). The food is consistently wholesome and delicious, down to the fresh...
Save Place
General Manuel Belgrano 1188, M5501 Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
1884, arguably the most famous restaurant in Mendoza, is owned by celebrated chef Francis Mallmann. Tucked into the Romanesque Bodega Escorihuela in Godoy Cruz, 1884 is an elegant endeavor for those with a hearty appetite. A master griller with...
Save Place
Belgrano 1069, Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
Vanina Chimeno is the chef behind Maria Antonieta, a restaurant where she cooks what she likes to eat. She’s the partner of Argentina's famous chef Francis Mallmann and worked for many years in his renowned restaurant 1884. She aims for simplicity...
Save Place
Av. Sarmiento 765, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Once a modest deli hawking local meats, Azafran has become a Mendoza staple with its extensive 300 bottle wine list. It’s still known for its cured meat and cheese plates, but also don’t miss the ahi tuna tartare appetizer. The restaurant has a...
Save Place
Montevideo 675, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Florentino is a sweet little Italian bistro overlooking Plaza Italia. A converted colonial house, the restaurant still has elements of a traditional Mendocenean home with its patterned tiled floors and stained glass windows. There’s a charming...
Save Place
Av. Bartolomé Mitre 794, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Chef Pablo del Rio blends traditional recipes and ingredients from Argentina's seven regions under one roof at Siete Cocinas restaurant. The seven regions represented include: Noa and Litoral in northern Argentina; Cuyo, which includes the Mendoza...
Save Place
Av. Juan B. Justo 136, M5500DQC Mendoza, Argentina
Argentine cuisine infused with French flavors and flair, Anna Bistro is a lush oasis in downtown Mendoza. Dine in the leafy garden with carved wood tables, flowering plants and candlelight. The restaurant cooks steak to Argentina's high standards,...
Save Place
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Pirca Food and Wine is Mendoza's most fêted pop-up/closed door restaurant. Argentine Chef Pablo Ranea and his partner Alejandro Cohen host a dinner party for eight strangers in a private space every Thursday night. Pablo is a passionate traveler,...
Save Place
Chile 1124, 5500 Mendoza, Argentina
When you've hit your limit of beef consumption, you can turn to Bistro M for the best "merluza negra" in town, which is a freshly grilled black hake dish topped with an Italian vinaigrette sauce of diced tomatoes, capers and black olives, over...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25