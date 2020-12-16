If You Only Have Three Days in Mendoza
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
Three days gives you time to explore downtown, escape to the countryside to wine and dine in Uco Valley, and enjoy a bit of the Andes.
Guardia Vieja 1998, Vistalba, M5509 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Entre Cielos is an award-winning boutique hotel built by a group of Swiss friends on a picturesque plot of land in Vistabla, a scenic town 30 minutes outside Mendoza’s city center. Spanning 20 acres, Entre Cielos is a modern 16-room hotel,...
Dr. Edmundo Correas 2272, M5528CVF Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
Casa Glebinias Hotel Rural is an intimate hotel in the picturesque suburb Chacras de Coria. The family-run hotel consists of four private lodges tucked into a serene 1.7 acre garden of flowers, plants and fruit trees. Two of the lodges are divided...
Chacras de Coria, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Tea & Company is a charming tea house and restaurant started by Argentine tea sommelier Silvina Fortuny whose mission is to provide high-quality loose-leaf teas in a soothing environment. The tea menu is an expansive list of green and white teas...
San Martín 2614, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Visit Carmelo Patti’s eponymous boutique winery. He’s often referred to as the most passionate winemaker in Mendoza. Patti has been making wine out of his garage for almost forty years and has developed a cult-like following. He gives personal...
Gral. Espejo 300, M5502 AVJ, Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza has suffered devastating earthquakes that have reduced the city to rubble. The earthquake of 1861 destroyed most of the city. Instead of repairing all the damage, the city decided to build a new city center southwest of the original...
Belgrano 1069, Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
Vanina Chimeno is the chef behind Maria Antonieta, a restaurant where she cooks what she likes to eat. She’s the partner of Argentina's famous chef Francis Mallmann and worked for many years in his renowned restaurant 1884. She aims for simplicity...
Viamonte, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
El Mercadito is quickly expanding its offering of friendly and fresh to the suburbs of Mendoza. The owners of the popular restaurant on Aristides recently converted an old winery in Charcas de Coria into a sister restaurant and beer garden called...
Italia 5829, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Dantesco prides itself on a guest's sinfully indulgent gastronomic experience. They promise to have you lusting after their delicious wines and greedy for their mouthwatering menu of fresh cheeses, oven baked rabbit, and stewed osso buco. You’ll...
A 75-minute drive south of downtown Mendoza lies the province’s burgeoning wine destination—the Uco Valley. Composed of three subregions—Tupungato, Tunuyan, and San Carlos—the Uco Valley is a 45-mile long strip of land sitting 3,000–5,000 feet...
Av. Arístides Villanueva 282, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Ph Bar, which stands for Public House, is a local watering hole attached to Hostel Damajuana on Mendoza's main drag, Aristides. It has a buzzy atmosphere and a nice balance between locals and travelers. Grab a seat on their patio or at one of the...
RN7 10, Mendoza, Argentina
South America's tallest mountain is Aconcagua, located in the Andes in western Argentina near the Chilean border, towers at 22,841 feet. It takes about two weeks of trekking to reach the summit and you'll need go with a guide. Try booking with...
