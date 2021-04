A few steps away from the famous Dam Square lies a hidden liqueur shop and distillery which is worth the visit. The easiest way to reach this antique bar is to walk through the commercial gallery which goes along the NH Krasnapolsky hotel. Away from the horde of tourists crowding the city centre of Amsterdam , in this narrow street on your left-hand side, sits the atypical Wynand Fockink distillery, founded in 1679.From pure flavours to concoctions of different liqueurs, you will be given the opportunity to taste over 60 heavenly mixtures which ‘Bittere lijdenstroost’ (Bitter consolation), ‘Bruistranen’ (Bridal tears), ‘Hoe lander hoe liver’ (The longer the better), ‘Hemp je licht of’ (Lift your shirt) are just a few examples.Do as a the locals do and follow the etiquette : order a traditional Dutch jenever, bow down and slurp the first sip before you lift your glass !If you want bring back home a souvenir of this unique experience, the shop is only a few meters away !