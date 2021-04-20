Wynand Fockink
Pijlsteeg 31, 1012 HH Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 639 2695
Photo courtesy of Wynand Fockink
More info
Sun - Sat 2pm - 9pm
Wynand FockinkWynand Fockink founded his namesake distillery on this narrow alleyway off Dam Square in 1724 (and the building is even older, dating to 1679); some 70 varieties of jenever (Dutch gin), fruit brandy, and liqueur are still produced here today. In the small, beautifully preserved tasting tavern you can learn about—and more importantly, sample—both oude (old) and jonge (young) jenevers, as well as classic Dutch liqueurs like Bruidstranen (bride’s tears), an orange-flavored cordial with flakes of silver and 22-karat gold. Let the bartenders guide you on the traditional method: Bend down and slurp from the tulip-shaped glass—no hands allowed! You can also sign up for a one-hour tasting session and tour of the distillery; the cost is €17.50 (about $20).
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Wynand Fockink, Amsterdam
Even the strongest jenever—the Dutch predecessor to gin—won’t help you pronounce Wynand Fockink, but this 350-year-old bar and distillery is the best place to sip the juniper-laced drink. Imbibers spill out into an alleyway, their glasses filled with jenever concoctions infused with such flavors as vanilla, coffee, orange, or cinnamon.
Pijlsteeg 31, 31/(0) 20-639-2695. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
about 6 years ago
A step back into the past
A few steps away from the famous Dam Square lies a hidden liqueur shop and distillery which is worth the visit. The easiest way to reach this antique bar is to walk through the commercial gallery which goes along the NH Krasnapolsky hotel. Away from the horde of tourists crowding the city centre of Amsterdam, in this narrow street on your left-hand side, sits the atypical Wynand Fockink distillery, founded in 1679.
From pure flavours to concoctions of different liqueurs, you will be given the opportunity to taste over 60 heavenly mixtures which ‘Bittere lijdenstroost’ (Bitter consolation), ‘Bruistranen’ (Bridal tears), ‘Hoe lander hoe liver’ (The longer the better), ‘Hemp je licht of’ (Lift your shirt) are just a few examples.
Do as a the locals do and follow the etiquette : order a traditional Dutch jenever, bow down and slurp the first sip before you lift your glass !
If you want bring back home a souvenir of this unique experience, the shop is only a few meters away !
