Wong Kei Restaurant
Wong Kei is a place all Londoners know. It's the go-to restaurant in Chinatown when you want a big plate of noodles or sweet-and-sour pork, and you don't want to pay a lot for it. The service was legendarily rude. In the old days you would arrive at the door and be barked at: "Upstairs!" The multi-level restaurant is always busy, so you're sent to whichever level currently has space. Then you sit at a table with others, and you order your food, which will be brought to you when the waiters can be bothered. Disappointingly, the service is now thoroughly civil; I can only hope it's a temporary blip. Either way, this is a must-have London experience, and you'll easily come away with leftovers.