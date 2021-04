The Fashion Quadrilateral

The Bermuda Triangle and Kansas Rectangle may be places of mysterious disappearance, but Milan 's Fashion Quadrilateral is a small area of style where you will definitely want to get lost. With Via Montenapoleone, Via Manzoni, Via della Spiga, and Corso Venezia defining the sides of the quad, the internal area is a fashion lover's oasis. The best shops in the world fill up the area, and the Quadrilateral is considered the most important fashion district in the world.