Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Via Dell'Amore

Piazza Rio Finale, 8, 19017 Riomaggiore SP, Italy
+39 0187 920860
Via dell'Amore, Riomaggiore Riomaggiore Italy
More and more locks. Riomaggiore Italy
Locks of Love Riomaggiore Italy
Via Dell'Amore Locks of Love Riomaggiore Italy
Via dell'Amore, Riomaggiore Riomaggiore Italy
More and more locks. Riomaggiore Italy
Locks of Love Riomaggiore Italy
Via Dell'Amore Locks of Love Riomaggiore Italy

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm

Via dell'Amore, Riomaggiore

One of the highlights of my trip to Italy was walking Cinque Terre. I would travel back to Italy just to do this walk again. My favorite part was the Via dell'Amore, or Walk of Love that went from Riomaggiore to Manarola. This is a picture of one of the many tunnels built into the mountain. The walls were covered with this amazing grafiti. The colors were so vibrant and bold. Right after this tunnel is where you start to see the thousands and thousands of locks couples in love would add with their names on them. Such a romantic and spectacular walk.
By Jennifer DeLap

More Recommendations

Jennifer DeLap
almost 7 years ago

Locks of Love

Only one group of locks along the Via dell'Amore.
Jennifer DeLap
almost 7 years ago

More and more locks.

Even more. The amount of locks was astounding. Shows you just how many people have passed that same spot and how they decided to share their love with the world. Lovely.
Collier Lumpkin
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Via Dell'Amore Locks of Love

Italians are known for their often-unabashed (and sometimes beautifully touching) public declarations of love - kissing in piazzas in the rain, holding hands whilst crossing foot bridges, midnight strolls to toss wishes into Roman fountains. The notion of 'love everlasting' is felt exceptionally strongly on the railings that line the Via Dell'Amore (the Road of Love) that creates the first leg of the Cinque Terre trail, connecting Riomaggiore to Manarola. Write your name and the name of your beloved on your lock, kiss the lock as you fasten it to the railing, and toss the key into the rolling ocean below - sending away any chance of your love 'unfastening'...

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30