Via Dell'Amore
Piazza Rio Finale, 8, 19017 Riomaggiore SP, Italy
+39 0187 920860
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm
Via dell'Amore, RiomaggioreOne of the highlights of my trip to Italy was walking Cinque Terre. I would travel back to Italy just to do this walk again. My favorite part was the Via dell'Amore, or Walk of Love that went from Riomaggiore to Manarola. This is a picture of one of the many tunnels built into the mountain. The walls were covered with this amazing grafiti. The colors were so vibrant and bold. Right after this tunnel is where you start to see the thousands and thousands of locks couples in love would add with their names on them. Such a romantic and spectacular walk.
almost 7 years ago
Locks of Love
Only one group of locks along the Via dell'Amore.
almost 7 years ago
More and more locks.
Even more. The amount of locks was astounding. Shows you just how many people have passed that same spot and how they decided to share their love with the world. Lovely.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Via Dell'Amore Locks of Love
Italians are known for their often-unabashed (and sometimes beautifully touching) public declarations of love - kissing in piazzas in the rain, holding hands whilst crossing foot bridges, midnight strolls to toss wishes into Roman fountains. The notion of 'love everlasting' is felt exceptionally strongly on the railings that line the Via Dell'Amore (the Road of Love) that creates the first leg of the Cinque Terre trail, connecting Riomaggiore to Manarola. Write your name and the name of your beloved on your lock, kiss the lock as you fasten it to the railing, and toss the key into the rolling ocean below - sending away any chance of your love 'unfastening'...