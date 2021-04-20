Via Dell'Amore Locks of Love

Italians are known for their often-unabashed (and sometimes beautifully touching) public declarations of love - kissing in piazzas in the rain, holding hands whilst crossing foot bridges, midnight strolls to toss wishes into Roman fountains. The notion of 'love everlasting' is felt exceptionally strongly on the railings that line the Via Dell'Amore (the Road of Love) that creates the first leg of the Cinque Terre trail, connecting Riomaggiore to Manarola. Write your name and the name of your beloved on your lock, kiss the lock as you fasten it to the railing, and toss the key into the rolling ocean below - sending away any chance of your love 'unfastening'...