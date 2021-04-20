Where are you going?
Ulusaba Private Game Reserve

Sabi Sand Reserve, Mpumalanga, 1242, South Africa
+27 11 325 4405
Tennis, swimming, stargazing, and photography classes are standard summer camp activities here. Guests can also view elephants or hippos from a treehouse lookout. Rope bridges connect the 11 canopy suites of the Safari Lodge, recently updated with hardwoods and African textiles. Moonlit bush dinners are extravagant affairs.

From $600. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

