Ulusaba Private Game Reserve
Sabi Sand Reserve, Mpumalanga, 1242, South Africa
+27 11 325 4405
Photo courtesy of Ulusaba Private Game Reserve
Camp Hotels: Ulusaba Private Game ReserveTennis, swimming, stargazing, and photography classes are standard summer camp activities here. Guests can also view elephants or hippos from a treehouse lookout. Rope bridges connect the 11 canopy suites of the Safari Lodge, recently updated with hardwoods and African textiles. Moonlit bush dinners are extravagant affairs.
From $600. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.