U Bein Bridge Mandalay, Myanmar (Burma)

a mad dash to make the sunset at the famous U Bein bridge near Mandalay got us there just in time. And boy was it worth the effort. Not only this beauty but a fabulous temple on the river nearby was lit in brilliant shades of gold and orange. Literally thousands of photographs later, Myanmar is still my favorite country visited. DO Inle Lake area, Do the Irawaddy River (the Road to Mandalay of Kipling fame and the eponymous boat trip by Orient Express.) Visit the Plains of Bagan, for thousands of temples, and Yangon for Shwedagon Temple complex... everything here is astounding. Visit the markets (many to choose from) meet the people (warm friendly open buddhists) and play with the kids (they are everywhere.)

