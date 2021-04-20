Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

U Bein Bridge

Mandalay, Myanmar (Burma)
Website
a mad dash Mandalay Myanmar
U Bien bridge at dusk Mandalay Myanmar
a mad dash Mandalay Myanmar
U Bien bridge at dusk Mandalay Myanmar

a mad dash

to make the sunset at the famous U Bein bridge near Mandalay got us there just in time. And boy was it worth the effort. Not only this beauty but a fabulous temple on the river nearby was lit in brilliant shades of gold and orange. Literally thousands of photographs later, Myanmar is still my favorite country visited. DO Inle Lake area, Do the Irawaddy River (the Road to Mandalay of Kipling fame and the eponymous boat trip by Orient Express.) Visit the Plains of Bagan, for thousands of temples, and Yangon for Shwedagon Temple complex... everything here is astounding. Visit the markets (many to choose from) meet the people (warm friendly open buddhists) and play with the kids (they are everywhere.)
By Victoria Sterling

More Recommendations

Francis Palma
over 5 years ago

U Bien bridge at dusk

picture taken from a row boat

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30