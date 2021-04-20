Where are you going?
Tutti Frutti Gelateria

Placencia, Belize
Thur - Tue 9am - 9pm

On a sandy street, in a building with Victorian trim, near the Purple Monkey Bar and across from a tour company, there’s an unassuming storefront that guards what some people told me is the best gelato in the world. Tutti Frutti Gelateria serves up a constantly changing variety of flavors. From rare Provence lavender to simple chocolate to bracing mint and all kinds of fresh, fruit flavors, every scoop is a welcome relief from the tropical heat. The owners divide their time between Placencia and a home in Italy, so there are months when the shop is closed. During my visit, every customer who came in was a repeat and every one raved about the gelato they’d previously tried, exclaiming that it was indeed the “best.”
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

