Trade Tower
511 Yeongdong-daero, Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 1566-5114
Seoul World Trade Tower, of Gangnam-Style FameThe COEX Complex in Gangnam is more than just a mall, convention center, and exhibition hall. It’s a few city blocks filled with cool buildings that will thrill those who have a penchant for unique architectural design.
Perhaps the most iconic of the buildings in the COEX complex is the 54-story Seoul World Trade Tower. Used as a backdrop in the Gangnam Style music video, the tower is unique for its unusual ridged edge. It’s up to you whether to do a reenactment of the galloping dance while standing in front of the building.
To get there, take subway line 2, and exit at Samseong (COEX) station.