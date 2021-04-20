Topkapı Palace

Topkapi Palace Surprise Parade

The Topkapi Palace in Istanbul is a tribute to excess and luxury. Beauty almost overwhelms as you wander the extensive grounds from treasure to treasure. In the midst of the crowds and lines, occasional military parades provide a glimpse into the origins of this modern democracy. With colorful costumes, exotic musical instruments, and heartfelt singing, the spectacle shocks the crowds into silence. On the day we were visiting, even the employees had no idea this parade was going to happen, Tears of joy and patriotism ran down many faces. The tourists left feeling that they had experienced a rare gift. When you go, check the schedule for a parade, but even if none are set, you may be surprised with a spectacle!