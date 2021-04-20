Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tianguis Cultural "El Chopo"

Calle Juan Aldama, Buenavista, 06350 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5546 8490
Spend Saturday at the Tianguis Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 4pm

Spend Saturday at the Tianguis

The Saturday tianguis is a Mexico City tradition, and many neighborhoods have one of these open-air flea markets, where vendors peddle everything from rare books, maps, and postcards to locally made T-shirts, vintage jewelry, and art.

One popular tianguis is the Tianguis Cultural del Chopo, near the Buenavista Metro station. This tianguis has been around since the 1960s and has long been known for its countercultural offerings. If you're looking for old-school vinyl records or punk rock tees, this is the place. Even if you don't plan to buy, spending a Saturday wandering through a tianguis just browsing the wares is a fun experience.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points