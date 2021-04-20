Tianguis Cultural "El Chopo"
Calle Juan Aldama, Buenavista, 06350 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5546 8490
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Sat, Sun 11am - 4pm
Spend Saturday at the TianguisThe Saturday tianguis is a Mexico City tradition, and many neighborhoods have one of these open-air flea markets, where vendors peddle everything from rare books, maps, and postcards to locally made T-shirts, vintage jewelry, and art.
One popular tianguis is the Tianguis Cultural del Chopo, near the Buenavista Metro station. This tianguis has been around since the 1960s and has long been known for its countercultural offerings. If you're looking for old-school vinyl records or punk rock tees, this is the place. Even if you don't plan to buy, spending a Saturday wandering through a tianguis just browsing the wares is a fun experience.