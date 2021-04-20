The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles 649 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA

Photo by Amanda Friedman, AFAR Media More info

The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles Why we love it: A pedigreed stay that brings New York style—and eats—to DTLA



The Highlights:

- A Los Angeles outpost of chef Daniel Humm’s acclaimed NoMad restaurant

- Opulent design inspired by the building’s past life as the Bank of Italy

- A rooftop pool overlooking DTLA



The Review:

The second location of the Sydell Group’s New York flagship, NoMad Los Angeles embraces its past as the Bank of Italy—imposing columns and all. In the lobby of the landmarked building, much of the original Neoclassical style, such as the Doric columns, coffered ceiling, and marble floors, was preserved, complemented by the addition of floral textiles in rich jewel tones. Even the original vault, which once housed 12,000 safety deposit boxes, and its 50-ton door were kept intact. The color palette across the 241 lavish rooms draws from the exquisitely maintained gold-and-blue Italianate lobby ceiling, with custom furniture, original artwork from design studio be-poles, and freestanding bathtubs in most rooms adding to the luxurious feel. Details like nightly turndown service, marble bathrooms, and custom linens by Bellino mean a five-star stay is all but guaranteed.



While guests may be tempted to while away in their rooms, the hotel’s common areas are the place to see and be seen, whether at the shimmering rooftop pool, the lush, emerald-green Palm Court, or the award-winning restaurant from chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara of Eleven Madison Park fame. There’s also a coffee bar modeled after the iconic, 300-year-old Caffè Florian in Venice, Italy, serving fresh pastries and sandwiches, and the classy Giannini Bar, pouring craft cocktails. When you’ve had enough sun and food, explore the well-curated hotel gift shop or /THE LAB/, an exhibition space featuring contemporary art and design collections.