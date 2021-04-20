The London Gin Club 22 Great Chapel Street

Photo by Victoria Fisher More info Tue - Fri 4pm - 11:30pm Sat 12pm - 11:30pm

The London Gin Club Julia Forte turned the Star At Night pub, an old fashioned boozer in the heart of Soho, in the London Gin Club in 2012, when she decided to start specialising in her favourite tipple: gin. Now, her bijou bar is home to 350 premium gins, including those from small-batch producers and microdistilleries, one of the largest selections in the city—and she knows just the right way to serve them all. If you want to drink the best gin and tonic of your life, while chatting to someone who cares about that spirit passionately (and eating some rather good antipasti), seek Julia’s place out. Just make sure you book first—it’s table seating only, and it's a rather popular spot.