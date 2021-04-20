Where are you going?
The London Gin Club

22 Great Chapel Street
| +44 20 7494 2488
Tue - Fri 4pm - 11:30pm
Sat 12pm - 11:30pm

Julia Forte turned the Star At Night pub, an old fashioned boozer in the heart of Soho, in the London Gin Club in 2012, when she decided to start specialising in her favourite tipple: gin. Now, her bijou bar is home to 350 premium gins, including those from small-batch producers and microdistilleries, one of the largest selections in the city—and she knows just the right way to serve them all. If you want to drink the best gin and tonic of your life, while chatting to someone who cares about that spirit passionately (and eating some rather good antipasti), seek Julia’s place out. Just make sure you book first—it’s table seating only, and it's a rather popular spot.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

More than 40 types of gin are offered at this Soho bar, which has its own gin club. Membership is free and includes access to rare gins. Read "Londoxn Distilled," about the first new gin distillery to be built in London in nearly 200 years.

