A Winter Visit To Butchart Gardens

The Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island (just north of Victoria, British Columbia) didn't earn its appeal or its fame during the dormant wintery months, but if you happen to be in the area during the off-season, it's still worth the price of admission to stroll through the endless acres of pristine manicured gardens.The trees are bare and the buds have yet to bloom, but the pristine grounds still offer hours of meandering throughout what is arguably the best idea a cement tycoon ever had.