The Butchart Gardens
800 Benvenuto Ave, Brentwood Bay, BC V8M 1J8, Canada
+1 250-652-4422
A Winter Visit To Butchart GardensThe Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island (just north of Victoria, British Columbia) didn't earn its appeal or its fame during the dormant wintery months, but if you happen to be in the area during the off-season, it's still worth the price of admission to stroll through the endless acres of pristine manicured gardens.
The trees are bare and the buds have yet to bloom, but the pristine grounds still offer hours of meandering throughout what is arguably the best idea a cement tycoon ever had.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Christmas at the Gardens
Check the schedule, but if you're in town around Christmas, make sure you make time to spend an evening at the Butchart gardens for their spectacular Christmas event. The garden is covered in lights and scenes depicting each day of the 12 days of Christmas are scattered throughout the gardens. Combine that with ice skating, a carousel, old fashioned carollers and a 4 piece brass band and you have a wonderfully festive evening.
over 6 years ago
Not Your Backyard Garden
Victoria is the capital of British Columbia. It was incorporated as a city in 1862. The city is named after Queen Victoria. Victoria lies on the southern tip of Vancouver Island on the Pacific Coast.
It is called the “city of gardens.” The famous Butchart Gardens opened in 1904, are only about a twenty-five minute drive from downtown Victoria.
For a blog post I wrote about Victoria: http://travelwellflysafe.com/2014/07/12/things-that-i-have-learned-in-victoria-canada/
It is called the “city of gardens.” The famous Butchart Gardens opened in 1904, are only about a twenty-five minute drive from downtown Victoria.
For a blog post I wrote about Victoria: http://travelwellflysafe.com/2014/07/12/things-that-i-have-learned-in-victoria-canada/