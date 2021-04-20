Textile Souk
57, Opposite to Abra, Ali Bin Abi Talib Street, Bur Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
+971 55 809 1447
Sat - Thur 9am - 2pm, 4pm - 9pm
The Textile Souk Has You CoveredWhether you're looking for upholstery fabric for a sofa back home, or want a tailor to whip you up a silk tunic, the textile souk has it all. There are hundreds of little shops lining the narrow passages, and you can find cheap cotton-poly blends or supple silks from Thailand. The colors will dazzle you, as will the endless array of "notions" (buttons, tassels, zippers, crystals—anything you an imagine to trim your creations). You can haggle for a bargain here, even as every salesman will promise you "best deal!"
