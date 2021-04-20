Takapuna Beach Cafe
22 The Promenade, Takapuna, Auckland 0622, New Zealand
| +64 9-484 0002
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 6pm
On the BeachTakapuna locals are blessed. To have a café of this stature sitting on the doorstep of the Waitemata Harbour with views out to volcanic Rangitoto Island, is what foodie dreams are made of. A repeat winner of café awards, the Takapuna Beach Café is always busy, always humming and always serving up delicious food. I quite like picking up a gelato from the servery and then starting my wander down one of Auckland's most beautiful beaches. Oh, did I mention it's 4-time Supreme Award Winner for best boutique ice cream?
[Photo: mwarchitects.co.nz]