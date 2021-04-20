Depot

Although celebrity chef Al Brown may not be known outside of New Zealand, he's a big name here. Depot is Brown's baby, a chic but unpretentious bistro that's open from morning coffee and beignets to late-night oysters and wine (on tap and by the bottle). Everything on offer is thoughtfully chosen according to season and taste. There's even a restaurant "biography," a cookbook full of recipes as well as elements of the restaurant's philosophy and graphic design.