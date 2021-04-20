Where are you going?
Depot

86 Federal St
Website
+64 9-363 7048
Depot Auckland New Zealand
Auckland's Oyster Bar Auckland New Zealand
Stop at Auckland's Depot Restaurant Auckland New Zealand
Depot Auckland New Zealand
Auckland's Oyster Bar Auckland New Zealand
Stop at Auckland's Depot Restaurant Auckland New Zealand

More info

Sun - Tue 7am - 10pm
Wed - Sat 7am - 10:30pm

Auckland's Oyster Bar

The award-winning Depot is a restaurant with a difference run by quintessential Kiwi chef and author Al Brown. Squid ink linguine, pork hock and plump fresh oysters come hand-in-hand with wine on tap, old style crockery and super friendly service. I personally think the best seats are outside. Unfortunately they've succumbed to the "no reservations" disease so a good approach is to put your name on the door and then grab a drink across the road at Belotta in the SkyCity complex.
By Guy Needham, AFAR Local Expert

AFAR Traveler
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Stop at Auckland's Depot Restaurant

Depot is a lively, convivial place at the foot of the Sky Tower in Auckland. A perfect meal would include anything from the raw bar, maybe a charcuterie plate, and a few of the small plates—lamb ribs and grilled mussels were my pick.

No reservations, but just put your name in and grab a drink while you wait.
Meg Alcazar
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Depot

Although celebrity chef Al Brown may not be known outside of New Zealand, he's a big name here. Depot is Brown's baby, a chic but unpretentious bistro that's open from morning coffee and beignets to late-night oysters and wine (on tap and by the bottle). Everything on offer is thoughtfully chosen according to season and taste. There's even a restaurant "biography," a cookbook full of recipes as well as elements of the restaurant's philosophy and graphic design.

