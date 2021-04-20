Depot
86 Federal St
| +64 9-363 7048
Sun - Tue 7am - 10pm
Wed - Sat 7am - 10:30pm
Auckland's Oyster BarThe award-winning Depot is a restaurant with a difference run by quintessential Kiwi chef and author Al Brown. Squid ink linguine, pork hock and plump fresh oysters come hand-in-hand with wine on tap, old style crockery and super friendly service. I personally think the best seats are outside. Unfortunately they've succumbed to the "no reservations" disease so a good approach is to put your name on the door and then grab a drink across the road at Belotta in the SkyCity complex.
almost 7 years ago
Stop at Auckland's Depot Restaurant
Depot is a lively, convivial place at the foot of the Sky Tower in Auckland. A perfect meal would include anything from the raw bar, maybe a charcuterie plate, and a few of the small plates—lamb ribs and grilled mussels were my pick.
No reservations, but just put your name in and grab a drink while you wait.
over 5 years ago
Depot
Although celebrity chef Al Brown may not be known outside of New Zealand, he's a big name here. Depot is Brown's baby, a chic but unpretentious bistro that's open from morning coffee and beignets to late-night oysters and wine (on tap and by the bottle). Everything on offer is thoughtfully chosen according to season and taste. There's even a restaurant "biography," a cookbook full of recipes as well as elements of the restaurant's philosophy and graphic design.