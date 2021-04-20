Sky Tower
Victoria Street &, Federal Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
| +64 9-363 6000
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
The unmissable Sky Tower is the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere at 328 meters high. Should a fear of heights not dissuade you, it's possible to walk along the edge of the tower's platform (with a safety harness) or even BASE jump off it. If the 40-second elevator ride is thrill enough, enjoy a drink with panoramic views at the revolving restaurant or an elegant meal at The Sugar Club.
almost 7 years ago
Nightlife In Auckland New Zealand
Picture perfect scene of the Skytower downtown Auckland.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Auckland's Landmark
At over 1,000 feet and dominating Auckland's skyline, the Sky Tower is the city's most iconic building. It's the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere, and when you arrive in Auckland it'll be the first place you see. It should also be the first place you see more of. The views from the decks are simply outstanding and a great way to get your bearings (hint: if you suffer from vertigo, avoid walking on the glass section of the viewing deck). With a multitude of restaurants, classy bars, a Sky Jump (bungee), Sky Walk (tethered, thankfully) and a Casino as well, the whole Sky City complex needs to be on your Must Do list.
almost 7 years ago
Auckland Kaleidoscope
My digital camera caught the view from observation deck at the top of the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand. The Sky Tower is the tallest free-standing structure in New Zealand.