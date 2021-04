At over 1,000 feet and dominating Auckland 's skyline, the Sky Tower is the city's most iconic building. It's the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere, and when you arrive in Auckland it'll be the first place you see. It should also be the first place you see more of. The views from the decks are simply outstanding and a great way to get your bearings (hint: if you suffer from vertigo, avoid walking on the glass section of the viewing deck). With a multitude of restaurants, classy bars, a Sky Jump (bungee), Sky Walk (tethered, thankfully) and a Casino as well, the whole Sky City complex needs to be on your Must Do list.