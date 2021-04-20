Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sky Tower

Victoria Street &, Federal Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-363 6000
Sky Tower Auckland New Zealand
Auckland Kaleidoscope Auckland New Zealand
Nightlife In Auckland New Zealand Auckland New Zealand
Auckland's Landmark Auckland New Zealand
Sky Tower Auckland New Zealand
Auckland Kaleidoscope Auckland New Zealand
Nightlife In Auckland New Zealand Auckland New Zealand
Auckland's Landmark Auckland New Zealand

More info

Sky Tower

Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Meg Alcazar
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Sky Tower

The unmissable Sky Tower is the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere at 328 meters high. Should a fear of heights not dissuade you, it's possible to walk along the edge of the tower's platform (with a safety harness) or even BASE jump off it. If the 40-second elevator ride is thrill enough, enjoy a drink with panoramic views at the revolving restaurant or an elegant meal at The Sugar Club.
David Dietz
almost 7 years ago

Nightlife In Auckland New Zealand

Picture perfect scene of the Skytower downtown Auckland.
Guy Needham
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Auckland's Landmark

At over 1,000 feet and dominating Auckland's skyline, the Sky Tower is the city's most iconic building. It's the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere, and when you arrive in Auckland it'll be the first place you see. It should also be the first place you see more of. The views from the decks are simply outstanding and a great way to get your bearings (hint: if you suffer from vertigo, avoid walking on the glass section of the viewing deck). With a multitude of restaurants, classy bars, a Sky Jump (bungee), Sky Walk (tethered, thankfully) and a Casino as well, the whole Sky City complex needs to be on your Must Do list.
Michael Barmish
almost 7 years ago

Auckland Kaleidoscope

My digital camera caught the view from observation deck at the top of the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand. The Sky Tower is the tallest free-standing structure in New Zealand.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30