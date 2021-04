Do It in the Dark

A market concept with a difference: not one location but five. The Auckland Night markets are held on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in Pakuranga, Onehunga, Glenfield, Papatoetoe and Whangaparaoa. With a real international flavour to them the majority of stalls are food and drink, although the market is sprinkled with jewellery, crafts and clothing. Usually kicking off at 6pm they make a great family-friendly night out for the kids—and a cheap dinner.