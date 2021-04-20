Agra Fort
Agra Fort, Rakabganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282003, India
| +91 562 222 6431
The Agra FortDating back to 1080, the Agra Fort still holds much of its original splendor.
Agra Fort at dusk
Like many architectural wonders in India, the Agra Fort presents it self best under the setting sun. As the light fades, so go the turists, affording the the straggling spectator an opportunity to fantasize a life of power and beauty in a world long since past.
World Heritage Sights - Agra Fort, Agra
The first red sandstone fort of North India was built in 1565 by India’s greatest Mughal ruler, Emperor Akbar. Its royal audience halls, immense stone courtyards, marble mosque and private royal chambers give us a glimpse of the grandeur of the Mughal Empire. The monumental Delhi Gate, which faces the city on the western side of the fort, is considered the grandest of the four gates and a masterpiece of Akbar's time.
It was built circa 1568 both to enhance security and as the king's formal gate, and includes features related to both. It is embellished with inlay work in white marble. A wooden drawbridge was used to cross the moat and reach the gate from the mainland; inside, an inner gateway called Hathi Pol (Elephant Gate) mdash;guarded by two life-sized stone elephants with their riders—added another layer of security.
The drawbridge, slight ascent, and 90-degree turn between the outer and inner gates make the entrance impregnable. During a siege, attackers would employ elephants to crush a fort's gates. But without a level, straight run-up to gather speed, elephants are ineffective. Because the Indian military is still using the northern portion of the Agra Fort, the Delhi Gate cannot be used by the public. Tourists enter via the Amar Singh Gate. The gate is similar in design to the Delhi Gate, and both are built of red sandstone.
So far and so near
Just on the other side of the river Yamuna, from the Red Fort, a couple look at the beautiful Taj Mahal.
Agra Fort
Inside you can find Musamman Burj, where Shah Jahan (erected Taj Mahal) spent the last 7 years of his life under house arrest by his own son. He had a view from there to Taj Mahal.
Inside the fort is also Diwan-i-Am, this hall was meant for the emperor to listen to the complaints of the citizens.
Red Fort
Diwan-e-khas, meaning hall of private audience, used by the emperor to receive the honoured guests and nobility.
View from Agra Fort
The Agra Fort, built by rulers of the Mughal empire, is a sight to behold. It's sandstone walls and white marble interior will hold you in awe. But before you go, be sure to find your way to the back of the Fort and catch the view of it's sister monument, the Taj Mahal off in the distance.