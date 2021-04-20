The Oberoi Amarvilas

Killer Heat is Not Always a Bad Thing

I took this photo of the Taj Mahal from the patio of my room in the luxurious Oberoi Amarvilas. My son and I awoke in this dreamy place when our travel plans were destroyed the day before. After touring the Taj Mahal in blistering 114 degree Fahrenheit afternoon heat, we had planned to take a train to Delhi to meet up with our traveling group and catch an international flight the next day. That did not happen. We got lightheaded and dizzy from the brutal heat. I redirected our taxi to take us to the Oberoi and negotiated a day rate so we could rest in air conditioning and recover. While I was registering, my son got sick all over the exquisite marble lobby floor. That expedited the process of getting us to a room. We ended up staying the night and awoke rested and well. The sight of the Taj Mahal was sparkling at the foot of the bed and the previous day’s fiasco was behind us. We had to hire a car, but we got to Delhi in plenty of time to catch our flight.