Esphahan

1 Swatibal Vidhya Peeth School Link Road
Esphahan at the Oberoi Amarvilas

It’s easy to feel like one of the Mughal royals whose kitchens inspired the menus at this fine-dining restaurant, thanks to the impeccable service, serene garden views, and elegant decor of rich woods and plush fabrics. The food would do the palace cooks proud, too, with an extensive à la carte menu full of delights like perfectly marinated, charcoal-grilled kebabs (a mixed platter is available so you can try each of the tempting choices), Bengal prawn curry, stuffed banana chilis, Mughul-style fish curry, and quail simmered in sealed pots that are heated underground. For a signature experience, try one of the traditional Indian thalis—a three-course meal accompanied by tandoor-baked breads, homemade pickles, rice pilaf, and more sides—or one of the six-course tasting menus, which feature dishes that meld Indian and Western flavors; think lamb with quinoa, “24-carat gold” chicken, and apple fritters in saffron sauce.

By AFAR Editors

Sandra Ramani
Thu Jan 04 22:24:37 EST 2018

