Mehtab Bagh near Taj Mahal, Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Nagla Devjit, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282001, India

More info Fri - Wed 6am - 9pm Thur 6am - 5pm

The Moonlight Gardens, north of the Taj Mahal The Taj Mahal is a breathtaking site. It's beauty and scale can not be depicted in photographs. It's majestic - and can only be fully realized in person. I, like many other tourists of India, spent hours wandering around the grounds of the Taj Mahal. Upon leaving the grounds, I happened to meet a very determined rickshaw driver who promised he could show me an amazing view of the Taj Mahal. So, he took my friends and I to the Mehtab Bagh. Nicknamed the Moonlight Gardens, it is right across the Yumana River that the Taj Mahal sits on. It truly was an amazing view, but also a unique perspective. The hour that we spent there, we only came across one other tourist couple. It was fascinating to watch local women and men working so hard in the garden, while a short distance away, tourists wandered around one of the Wonders of the World. Every time I look at this photo, I offer a silent thank you to that cab driver!