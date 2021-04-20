Tacos Joven
Av. Universidad 199-B, Vértiz Narvarte, 03600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5543 3366
Mexico City's Top Tacos de CanastaIf you've never eaten a taco in Mexico, then perhaps you think, "Well, a taco is a taco is a taco."
Not so, as you'll find out if you swing by Tacos Joven for an order of their tacos en canasta ("tacos in a basket"). Since 1971, this fast-food spot has been turning out what many folks believe are the best tacos in Mexico City.
Though a bit more expensive than comparable spots with the same fare, these tacos are stuffed until chubby with either potatoes, beans, shredded beef, or chicharron (fried pork rinds), and their size is outmatched by their flavor.
You have to stop by early, as business ends at 4:30 pm each day, and a bit earlier on Sundays.