STALHEIM HOTEL
Stalheimsvegen 131, 5715 Stalheim, Norway
| +47 56 52 01 22
Stalheim's Staggering ViewCentrally located in the fjord region of Western Norway, the 124 room Stalheim Hotel has a tremendous view and a wonderful history.
This isn't an intimate hotel experience, meaning that with that many rooms and this being the perfect central location for adventures by land or nearby fjord, there are a lot of bodies from bus tours at breakfast. But the charm of the hotel that dates back to 1885 lies in the warmth of the staff, the pride and presentation of the local folklore and the unbeatable view from your room and the back terrace garden.
Don't miss the chance to have a tour of the on-site Stalheim Folk Museum and ask the front desk for directions to the start of their favorite hikes nearby.