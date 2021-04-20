Soweto Towers
Soweto TowersAt the Soweto Towers, adrenaline junkies can indulge in a wide variety of extreme activities, from bungee jumping and paintball to SCAD free falls, base jumping, rock climbing, and more. For the sane among us, there’s also an elevator to the top of the Western Cooling Tower, where you can enjoy 360-degree views of Soweto and Johannesburg. If you do decide to jump, take comfort in the fact that the staff here is handpicked and highly trained to ensure your safety. And once you’re back on solid ground, reward yourself with a cold beer at Chaf Pozi, a lively African braai restaurant located at the base of the towers.
Bungee Jumping–Soweto
On the first day of my travels with Collette we stopped to take a look at the towers that have become one of the main landmarks of Soweto. Leave it to this bustling township and its myriad of emerging entrepreneurs to create the first bungee jump between decommissioned cooling towers!! Way to recycle an unused structure!