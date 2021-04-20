Soweto Towers Chris Hani Rd, Klipspruit 318-Iq, Johannesburg, 1809, South Africa

Thur - Sun 10am - 5pm

Soweto Towers At the Soweto Towers, adrenaline junkies can indulge in a wide variety of extreme activities, from bungee jumping and paintball to SCAD free falls, base jumping, rock climbing, and more. For the sane among us, there’s also an elevator to the top of the Western Cooling Tower, where you can enjoy 360-degree views of Soweto and Johannesburg. If you do decide to jump, take comfort in the fact that the staff here is handpicked and highly trained to ensure your safety. And once you’re back on solid ground, reward yourself with a cold beer at Chaf Pozi, a lively African braai restaurant located at the base of the towers.