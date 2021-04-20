Where are you going?
Soweto Towers

Chris Hani Rd, Klipspruit 318-Iq, Johannesburg, 1809, South Africa
Website
| +27 71 674 4343
Thur - Sun 10am - 5pm

Soweto Towers

At the Soweto Towers, adrenaline junkies can indulge in a wide variety of extreme activities, from bungee jumping and paintball to SCAD free falls, base jumping, rock climbing, and more. For the sane among us, there’s also an elevator to the top of the Western Cooling Tower, where you can enjoy 360-degree views of Soweto and Johannesburg. If you do decide to jump, take comfort in the fact that the staff here is handpicked and highly trained to ensure your safety. And once you’re back on solid ground, reward yourself with a cold beer at Chaf Pozi, a lively African braai restaurant located at the base of the towers.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

Nina Dietzel
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Bungee Jumping–Soweto

On the first day of my travels with Collette we stopped to take a look at the towers that have become one of the main landmarks of Soweto. Leave it to this bustling township and its myriad of emerging entrepreneurs to create the first bungee jump between decommissioned cooling towers!! Way to recycle an unused structure!
