Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

South Place Hotel

3 South Place London EC2M 2AF, UK
Website
| +44 20 3503 0000
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
South Place Hotel London United Kingdom
Check Availability >

South Place Hotel

Business at the front, party at the back: that’s the ethos behind this hotel, which opened in London’s financial district in 2012. Weekdays, the clientele in the lobby bar and brasserie is all business, the conversation a gentle hum of meetings. But the hotel has a lively side. On weekends, a young, fashionable crowd from nearby Shoreditch and the ever-growing tech center Silicon Roundabout comes for the DJs that regularly include big names such as Ricardo Villalobos. Owners D&D London—the city’s leading hospitability group and brains behind such restaurants as Coq d’Argent—have made food the focus of their first hotel. Within one year of opening, the top-floor, fish-focused restaurant, Angler, already had a Michelin star. And then there’s the art. Sir Terence Conran’s design firm created modern interiors accented with pop-art prints, full-wall installations, and playful sculptures, many created by British artists living and working in the area.
By Laura Holt , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points