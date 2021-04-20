Siga La Vaca
Av. Alicia Moreau de Justo 1714, Buenos Aires, Argentina
| +54 11 4315-6802
Sat, Sun 12pm - 2:30am
Mon - Fri 12pm - 1am
How Can You Have Any Pudding if You Don't Eat Yer Meat?One of my favorite things about traveling is the food. So many cultures around the globe are defined by their unique cuisine. When it comes to meat I don't think Argentina can be beat. I did some online research on the topic and most gastronomy experts considered Argentinian "bife" to be the best in the world with Japan's "kobe" beef coming in a close second. I'm not one to argue with the experts!
The most popular style of restaurant you'll encounter while traveling in Buenos Aires is the "parrilla". A parrilla is in essence a barbecue grill upon which various meats are cooked and are generally visible from the dining room. Every part of the cow is cooked and available for sample and usually the parrilla restaurant will offer an "all you can eat" buffet including the meat, the salad, desert, and wine. Be sure to try the morcilla (blood sausage)!
During our stay in Buenos Aires we ate at Siga La Vaca in Puerto Madero. It is a beautiful restaurant overlooking the port. It was a magnificent experience although I did leave the restaurant completely stuffed and could barely walk!
(Note that we are not big meat eaters even though we hail from Austin, Texas, but the parrilla experience should not be missed on a trip to Argentina! "When in Rome!")