Sempione Park
Piazza Sempione
| +39 02 8846 7383
More info
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 9pm
A Walk in the ParkParco Sempione is Milan's biggest park and it has everything- cute caffès, picturesque setting, a medieval castle, a modern museum, a pond and charming foot bridges. If the sun is shining, this is the perfect place for a morning or afternoon walk, a lazy picnic or just a day off.
The surrounding area includes beautiful residences, historic monuments, like Leonardo's Last Supper and the Castel Sforzesco, restaurants and shops. Expect some interesting developments as the city gears up for World Expo 2015, including a super-contemporary visitor's center in front of Castel Sforzesco.