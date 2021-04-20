Where are you going?
Sempione Park

Piazza Sempione
Website
| +39 02 8846 7383
A Walk in the Park Milan Italy

More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 9pm

Parco Sempione is Milan's biggest park and it has everything- cute caffès, picturesque setting, a medieval castle, a modern museum, a pond and charming foot bridges. If the sun is shining, this is the perfect place for a morning or afternoon walk, a lazy picnic or just a day off.

The surrounding area includes beautiful residences, historic monuments, like Leonardo's Last Supper and the Castel Sforzesco, restaurants and shops. Expect some interesting developments as the city gears up for World Expo 2015, including a super-contemporary visitor's center in front of Castel Sforzesco.

By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

