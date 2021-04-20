Sayulita
Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico
SayulitaGuadalajara visitors craving an escape from the city should know that the ocean breeze isn’t far away. The bohemian beach town of Sayulita is about a four-hour drive, and even closer by plane. Popular in the 1960s among American and Canadian surfers, the sleepy fishing village has more recently become known for its laid-back vibe and impressive food scene. If you’re looking to get even farther off the grid, the surrounding area is filled with beautiful bays that are less trafficked by tourists than the main town.
Sayulita, MX
Once known for it's desolate beaches, amazing fish tacos and quaint surf town vibe, Sayulita is slowly becoming overrun by American tourists. Which isn't all bad and still well worth the trip with a great break, nice lodging and very tourist friendly town - but to get a taste of a very simliar beach town with a true MX vibe (and Mexican tourists to match) drive 20 miles north to rincon de guayabitos. Super fun vibe, friendly locals, great food, and 1/2 the price you'd find in Sayulita for house rentals right on the beach.
Learn to Surf in Sayulita
Surfing is the main attraction in Sayulita, a town known for exactly that. Rent a board from Tigresurfschool. The young operator sets up a pop up shop every day and is very helpful in getting you on a board.
Dunkin Donuts!
You have to check out Sayulita when you are in the Punta de Mita/Puerto Vallarta area of Mexico. It's the chill-out beach town where it's great to hang out, watch the local surfers, get a tan, drink Pacificos and eat donuts? Yes donuts! The vendors walk up and down the beach selling their baked goods. It will rival any D&D anywhere!
Sayulita village and beach
Cool village and beach for activity and relaxation. Join surfers, paddle boarders, swimmers, beach combers and sunbathers for watersports and local fare. Have your pick of roaming shrimp kebobs, donuts (yes, donuts!) and local jewelry, fashions and arts and crafts. In town, stroll the local galleries and shops and enjoy more tacos, fresh fish and Mexico's signature beers and tequilas.
warm surf and cold cervezas
easy flight from states to Puerto Vallarta. from airport, cross the street, eat a taco and catch the city bus to Sayulita. only an hour away and you are out of the bustle and immersed in lush jungle and beautiful crescent moon bay of Sayulita. mellow town, small yet getting more developed. great taco stands on street every night. small zocalo with shops and cafes. many hotels on beach. campground as well. watch your stuff! at the front of one campground is a two story bungalow, you can rent. top floor about 50-80 a night depending on season. great place with fan, outdoor shower. your big balcony looks at beach , just north of main area and main surf break. you can pay 30 bucks and keep switching rental boards, if you didn't bring your own surfboard. be respectful to locals and you'll get respect in the water!! enjoy!!!!!