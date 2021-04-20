warm surf and cold cervezas

easy flight from states to Puerto Vallarta. from airport, cross the street, eat a taco and catch the city bus to Sayulita. only an hour away and you are out of the bustle and immersed in lush jungle and beautiful crescent moon bay of Sayulita. mellow town, small yet getting more developed. great taco stands on street every night. small zocalo with shops and cafes. many hotels on beach. campground as well. watch your stuff! at the front of one campground is a two story bungalow, you can rent. top floor about 50-80 a night depending on season. great place with fan, outdoor shower. your big balcony looks at beach , just north of main area and main surf break. you can pay 30 bucks and keep switching rental boards, if you didn't bring your own surfboard. be respectful to locals and you'll get respect in the water!! enjoy!!!!!