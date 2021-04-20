Saquisilí Saquisilí, Ecuador

Explore One of Ecuador's Most Colorful Markets Everyone who visits Ecuador knows about Otavalo market: the weavings, the sweaters, the friendly vendors. Well, Saquisili has all those and more. There's street food (grilled chicken feet anyone?), a shoe section, a live animal market and more people and commodities than you'll see in most other places. Locals here take market days very seriously. In fact, many meet future partners here, hence why they come decked in their finest attire. To get to Saquisili, stay in Latacunga and hop on a 30-minute bus for 25 cents.