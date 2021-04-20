Basilica del Voto Nacional
Quito 170130, Ecuador
+593 2-228-9428
la basilicaview from the bottom. from the top? view of the entire city.
almost 7 years ago
From the top of the Basilica del Voto Nacional
The tower provides a nice 360-degree view of Quito's historic center.
almost 7 years ago
It's worth the climb!
Knowing little about Quito, and somewhat preoccupied by anticipation of our Galapagos trip, I was pleasantly surprised by this beautiful city. The Basilica del Voto Nacional is a gothic inspired cathedral in the historic center of Ecuador's capital of Quito. Upon seeing the cathedral, you're reminded of the Notre Dame in Paris. But in the Basilica, the grotesques or gargoyles that line its exterior are not far from the usual - instead they are Ecuadorian animals such as iguanas, armadillos and Galapagos tortoises. For about US$2 you can also climb up the cathedral towers. For those who aren't afraid of heights, the view of Quito is simply spectacular.
almost 7 years ago
Basilica Voto Nacional, Quito
View from atop the beautiful national basilica near the historic center of Quito, Ecuador. Getting to this vantage point takes some interesting maneuvering.