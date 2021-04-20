Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Basilica del Voto Nacional

Quito 170130, Ecuador
+593 2-228-9428
la basilica Quito Ecuador
Basilica Voto Nacional, Quito Quito Ecuador
It's worth the climb! Quito Ecuador
From the top of the Basilica del Voto Nacional Quito Ecuador
la basilica Quito Ecuador
Basilica Voto Nacional, Quito Quito Ecuador
It's worth the climb! Quito Ecuador
From the top of the Basilica del Voto Nacional Quito Ecuador

la basilica

view from the bottom. from the top? view of the entire city.
By Margaret Webb

More Recommendations

James Bridge
almost 7 years ago

From the top of the Basilica del Voto Nacional

The tower provides a nice 360-degree view of Quito's historic center.
Natasha Weisz
almost 7 years ago

It's worth the climb!

Knowing little about Quito, and somewhat preoccupied by anticipation of our Galapagos trip, I was pleasantly surprised by this beautiful city. The Basilica del Voto Nacional is a gothic inspired cathedral in the historic center of Ecuador's capital of Quito. Upon seeing the cathedral, you're reminded of the Notre Dame in Paris. But in the Basilica, the grotesques or gargoyles that line its exterior are not far from the usual - instead they are Ecuadorian animals such as iguanas, armadillos and Galapagos tortoises. For about US$2 you can also climb up the cathedral towers. For those who aren't afraid of heights, the view of Quito is simply spectacular.
Matthew Smith
almost 7 years ago

Basilica Voto Nacional, Quito

View from atop the beautiful national basilica near the historic center of Quito, Ecuador. Getting to this vantage point takes some interesting maneuvering.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points