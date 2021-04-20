Punta Espinoza

Make a Love Connection

My expedition pals were so inspired by the dramatic island scenery that they couldn't keep their hands off one another... just kidding. Kinda.



Still, the Galapagos are a mighty romantic place, if I'm to believe all the couples I met while wandering from island to island. The Galapagos are high on just about every bucket list ever conceived, and since they're so far away for most people, it takes a special effort to get here. The wildlife, amazing scenery, stunning sunsets, great food and endless bottles of wine may also play a role. Cue the romance.