Kicker Rock, Galapagos Islands

Snorkel and SCUBA Dive With Sharks
After hopping off a boat off the coast of San Cristobal Island, you enter the freezing water of the Kicker Rock channel (or Leon Dormido). Above you Blue-Footed Boobies perch on the rock, while Frigate birds fly in the clear blue sky. Underneath you an aquatic world awaits, filled with playful Sea Lions, Razor Surgeon Fish, Parrotfish, Sea Turtles, and if you're lucky you might even spot some (or 40) White-Tipped Sharks...Don't worry, the locals swear the sharks are vegetarians!