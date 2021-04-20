Española Island

"Mom, This is Better Than Heaven Probably"

So said my 7 year old daughter wistfully while eating chocolate fondue onboard the Galapagos Legend. This was not an offhand comment, but a thoughtful assessment of how she had experienced the day thus far.



We had just returned from a morning walk on Espanola Island where we watched the albatross performing a hilarious courtship ritual that consisted of rapid beaks clicking together (kissing) and lots of male strutting (not unlike humans really!). She had also been busy photographing the goofy sea lions flopping on the beach and talking with the naturalist about blue footed booby eggs.



As a parent nothing could have touched my heart more than to have my oldest daughter really "get it" for the first time. She understood what excited me about traveling- the flavors, the experiences, the people, and the wildlife. In that one sentence, I knew that I had a young adventurer on my hands and couldn't be more proud!