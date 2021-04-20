San Blas
Cusco 08000, Peru
+51 84 287317
To San BlasIn the San Blas area of Cusco, Peru, it can get quite steep. This is one of many streets that is all stairs. Cusco is a magical place!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
San Blas Market
There are many markets in the city of Cusco, but none with a more magnificent backdrop than the open air market at Plaza San Blas. Here you will find both contemporary & traditional art, jewelry, wool, and other small gifts. With the mountains and city in full view beyond, this market occurs every Saturday, and there will be a band or group of performers to entertain you as you shop.
almost 7 years ago
Streets of Cusco
Be sure to check out the little areas of Cusco not in the main square. There is so much culture to experience only a few alleyways from Plaza de Armas.