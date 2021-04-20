Where are you going?
San Blas

Cusco 08000, Peru
+51 84 287317
To San Blas Cusco Peru
To San Blas Cusco Peru
To San Blas

In the San Blas area of Cusco, Peru, it can get quite steep. This is one of many streets that is all stairs. Cusco is a magical place!
By Blake Burton

Blake Burton
almost 7 years ago

San Blas Market

There are many markets in the city of Cusco, but none with a more magnificent backdrop than the open air market at Plaza San Blas. Here you will find both contemporary & traditional art, jewelry, wool, and other small gifts. With the mountains and city in full view beyond, this market occurs every Saturday, and there will be a band or group of performers to entertain you as you shop.
Steph
almost 7 years ago

Streets of Cusco

Be sure to check out the little areas of Cusco not in the main square. There is so much culture to experience only a few alleyways from Plaza de Armas.

