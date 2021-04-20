Where are you going?
Horizon Yacht Charters

Horizon Yacht Charters Arnos Vale Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Sailors place the Grenadines, with its 32 breathtakingly beautiful islands and islets, among the world’s best places for boating. For help getting out on the water, turn to Horizon Yacht Charters, which rents monohulls and catamarans (either bareboat or crewed) out of Blue Lagoon Marina on St. Vincent. Enjoy a multi-day or week-long sail around the Grenadines, or opt for the one-way charter and sail south through the Grenadines all the way to Grenada, where Horizon has another facility.
By Jane Zarem , AFAR Local Expert

