Young Island

Young Island, Arnos Vale, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Young Island

Even though it’s just 200 yards off the coast of St. Vincent and accessible via a two-minute ferry ride, Young Island feels worlds away from the cares of mainland life. The resort’s 29 guest cottages, which are outfitted with tropical-chic wicker furnishings, stone walls, and louvered windows, provide a plush landing spot after days spent diving among sea turtles and sea horses, hiking neighboring trails to spot the ruins of Fort Duvernette, and swimming up to the Coconut Bar, located on a floating platform 30 feet offshore. Each week, the on-site restaurant serves up Caribbean barbecue favorites like pigeon-pea-and-pumpkin stew, corn fritters, and molasses-glazed wings, making for a delicious stay.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

